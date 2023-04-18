Sioux Falls 10-year-old allegedly shoots another child with mother’s gun

(MGN)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:37 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KOTA) - A Sioux Falls mother is charged after her 10-year-old son allegedly shot an 11-year-old child with her gun on Saturday.

Dakota News Now reports that Miranda Kriechseidschlaw is charged with abuse or cruelty to a minor and possession of a firearm by a convicted drug offender. She is in custody at the Minnehaha County Jail.

According to an affidavit filed against 31-year-old Kriechseidschlaw, her son reportedly was holding the handgun in his hands and manipulating it when it went off.

The 11-year-old was shot in the left arm and stomach and was transported to Sanford Hospital. The victim remains in critical condition, according to court documents.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Models at the Culture Shock Festival
Many in Rapid City got a taste of Native American fashion on the runway
Gov. Noem signs executive order protecting second amendment rights during her speech last week...
True or false: Noem would be DeSantis’ VP if he’s elected POTUS
Dentistry With Heart program offering free dental services, May 5.
Dentistry With Heart program giving away free smiles
Mountain lions caught on Ring camera, at 2:30 am.
Mountain lion litter caught on camera
This center gives homeless people a place to stay during the day.
Homelessness in Rapid City and what contributes to it

Latest News

Rapid City Parks and Rec is in need of more people to fill open seasonal positions.
Still looking for a summer job? Parks and Rec is hiring!
Drug Enforcement Administration will coordinate a combined effort to remove potentially...
DEA announces 24th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Water main break near Rapid City post office
The updates to the park include redoing the stairs and building a new side walk.
Despite construction, Rapid City’s iconic Dinosaur Park opens May 1