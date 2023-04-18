Sioux Falls 10-year-old allegedly shoots another child with mother’s gun

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KOTA) - A Sioux Falls mother is charged after her 10-year-old son allegedly shot an 11-year-old child with her gun on Saturday.

Dakota News Now reports that Miranda Kriechseidschlaw is charged with abuse or cruelty to a minor and possession of a firearm by a convicted drug offender. She is in custody at the Minnehaha County Jail.

According to an affidavit filed against 31-year-old Kriechseidschlaw, her son reportedly was holding the handgun in his hands and manipulating it when it went off.

The 11-year-old was shot in the left arm and stomach and was transported to Sanford Hospital. The victim remains in critical condition, according to court documents.

