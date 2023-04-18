Prescribed burn in Custer State Park seeks to encourage wildlife growth

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When we think of forest management, we often think of cutting down trees. But in Custer State Park on Tuesday, they weren’t cutting down the trees, they were burning them.

At first glance, it could look like a fire is taking over Custer State Park but this was all according to plan. State Wildland Fire and park officials held a prescribed burn Tuesday, not just to train firefighters but to help with forest management as well.

“Why we’re doing it is we’re trying to get rid of the surface fuels and the dead thatch layer and clean up the grasses so that it gives the other native grasses and the warm season grasses time to hopefully come through and make better forage and habitat for wildlife to be able to use,” said John Haskvitz, a burn boss for the State Wildland Fire.

Haskvitz added that a lot of preparation goes into prescribed burns. He said the event is dependent on the weather as well as the manpower available.

“The process to pull one of these things off it at least a minimum takes a year cause we gotta write our burn plan and come out and prep all our lines so that when we light it, we’re not gonna have any issues later,” continued Haskvitz. “Getting everybody rounded up and enough resources to conduct the burn.”

The burn ended without any complications and crews will continue monitoring the site of the fire for the next few days.

