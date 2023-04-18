Pet of the week: Jett

Jett has a pearly white smile to melt your heart.(Juliana Alford)
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When you head to the airport you will see an airplane. Head to the Humane Society of the Black Hills and you’ll see Jett.

Not Joan Jett, but this week’s Pet of the Week who is a loving pit bull terrier mix.

He is a 1-year-old playful pup who loves to run and let the South Dakota air flow through his fur.

He loves long walks and is willing to explore the Black Hills, and will let you put your cold feet on his body to warm them up.

He will always let you choose the movies to watch at home, and let you hold his paw when you’re scared.

Jett is great at greeting you with kisses and will always be there excitedly waiting for you to get home.

The Humane Society of the Black Hills suggests having everyone in your family meet him before he heads to his fur-ever home.

Jett is looking for serious commitments and his adoption fee is $225.

