Mild today with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Warmer temperatures are expected today with highs in the 60s and 70s! But mostly cloudy skies are expected through the day. Afternoon showers and storms will be possible with a few storms potentially producing gusty winds and small hail.

Winds will increase tonight through Friday with gusts ranging from 40 to 60 mph at times. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s Wednesday with a few rain and snow showers possible near northwest South Dakota, the northern hills, northeast Wyoming and into southeast Montana.

A few more rain and snow showers will be possible on Thursday with highs in the 30s and 40s. Friday will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the 30s for many. Snow showers will be possible at times. With the wind, temperatures toward the end of the week could feel much colder than what the thermometer says, with wind chill values down into the teens and 20s at times. Again, the areas most prone to snow will be the northern hills, northwest South Dakota, southeast Montana and northeast Wyoming.

Saturday will remain cool with highs in the 30s and 40s. Breezy conditions could linger into western South Dakota. Sunday will be a little warmer as highs climb into the 40s and 50s. 60s will be likely next week with partly cloudy skies. A weather system may bring some showers to the area late Monday and Tuesday.

