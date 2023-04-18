The Humane Society of the Black Hills needs your help

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Spring is in the air and according to hillspet.com it’s the best time to adopt an animal because you can do more outdoor activities with them.

Currently at the Humane Society of the Black Hills, larger dogs are having a harder time getting adopted because they need more space to roam. Although they are bigger dogs it just means they have bigger hearts and more love to give.

If you don’t have the space or are not ready for a lifelong companion just yet, the Humane Society could still use donations.

“Right now, we really need dog food, we have so many mouths to feed and like I said one day can mean the difference between being at capacity and not. Dog and cat food is very important. Our brand is Purina, but we will appreciate anything you bring, even its half used or a different brand we could use every bit of food,” said Cassie Sloan, volunteer coordinator.

If you have anything you would like to donate including food, toys, or pet beds you can stop by the Humane Society of the Black Hills. For more information click here.

