Giving back to the community that helped him get back on his feet

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When life deals you a bad hand, many individuals across the US fold, but an individual here in the Black Hills who was dealt the wrong hand wants people to know “the only way you’re going to fall is if you let yourself.”

“It all started after I went through the whole jail thing, but this time I wanted to finish up everything,” explained Hope Center volunteer Troy American Horse.

For American Horse, giving back to the community and giving back to those individuals that helped him get through the hardest times in his life is what he’s dedicated his life to now.

“You can see it in the streets with people; if I am not helping here, I am still on the streets helping out,” said American Horse. “You know, I would walk somebody in a wheelchair across the street without hesitation.”

From the Hope Center, where he dedicates his time to helping other people in the same spot he found himself a couple years ago, he heads out to the streets after his shift is done to help those friends he made on his life journey.

“One thing I always do is carry socks and water bottles because out there, even just a water bottle goes a long way,” explained American Horse.

While he walks through Rapid City handing out socks and bottled water, he hopes one of those items, no matter how small, will lift their spirits up like it did for him when he received the same level of care.

“It’s amazing how one person can come out and say, ‘Hey, here you go; here’s your hand out, and I’ll walk with you through it, even though I was walking through it myself,” explained American Horse.

After he served his sentence, he was doing as much as he could to lift himself out of the hole he was left in. He was able to reconnect with his son, who moved back to South Dakota after a falling out with his mother. His son said that even though his father was taken from him at a young age, he admires the effort his father has put into making himself a better person.

“The older I got, the more I realized that stuff like this happens in life and you just have to move forward from it,” said Troy American Horse’s son Laurice American Horse. “I’ve seen him struggle so hard for the past few years to see him do a lot better now.”

For American Horse, the good that came out of not falling back into his old habits all came from the resources around him, like the Hope Center, Corner Stone Rescue Mission, and the South Dakota Community Assistance Program.

“Like I said, there are times that I fall, but these guys have everything to show me the way to not,” said American Horse. “You know, the only way you’re going to fall is if you let yourself.”

Most importantly, the support of his family has kept him from going back to his old life.

“I’ve fallen here and there, but I get right back up because they won’t let me stay down,” said American Horse.

Last year, the US Department of Housing and Urban Development counted around 582,000 Americans who were experiencing homelessness across the country.

In Rapid City, there are various organizations waiting to help those individuals who have been given the wrong hand and are willing to work their way out of homelessness. Some of these organizations would include:

