Despite construction, Rapid City’s iconic Dinosaur Park opens May 1

The updates to the park include redoing the stairs and building a new side walk.
By Cyle Clark
Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With summer officially just a few weeks away, many places are opening back up for the season, including one popular tourist attraction built in the 1930s.

For the past seven months, Dinosaur Park has been closed for renovations, but starting May 1 the park will once again be open to the public.

The 3.5-million-dollar construction project includes rebuilding the stairs and creating a new sidewalk leading to the park that will make the park accessible to wheelchairs and strollers.

Although the park will be open, construction is not expected to be completed until the end of this year, which means access to the park will look a little different this summer.

”There will be partial access to the park. So, the stairs won’t be ready by then but there is a trail to the north of the parking lot that people can go up and access the hill that way,” said Melissa Petersen, landscape designer for Rapid City Parks and Recreation.

While renovations are underway, visitors are advised to drive cautiously around the area.

To get the latest updates on construction at Dinosaur Park click the link to their Facebook page.

