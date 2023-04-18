Black Hills National Forest employees prepare for trails to open back up

A trail in Custer State Park that is mostly covered with snow.
A trail in Custer State Park that is mostly covered with snow.(KOTA KEVN)
By Cody Dennis
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:18 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Warm weather and longer days prompt some people to head to the trails. But making sure those trails and paths are safe to travel, can be a daunting job.

There are a few things Black Hills National Forest staff do every year to prepare for increased traffic.

After Winter, a lot of this preparation involves walking and riding down trails that have been covered with snow, in an effort to determine how clear those trails are. Crews are also checking moisture on the paths to see if traffic would cause any damage.

Jeff Burdine the motorized trail superintendent, says when the trails open to the public is highly dependent on weather. He also wanted to ask any motorized trail users to tread lightly while on more wet trails to try and reduce the damage that may occur to them.

”So we are currently in process of doing a trail assessment from the southern hills all the way up to the northern hills for our December 15th to May 15th closure date and we will officially have a report on May 1st if we are going to have to delay that based on the current precipitation load,” said Burdine.

Burdine says that based on what he has seen so far it is likely the closed trails will need to stay closed a bit longer, while they continue to dry out.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Models at the Culture Shock Festival
Many in Rapid City got a taste of Native American fashion on the runway
Gov. Noem signs executive order protecting second amendment rights during her speech last week...
True or false: Noem would be DeSantis’ VP if he’s elected POTUS
Dentistry With Heart program offering free dental services, May 5.
Dentistry With Heart program giving away free smiles
Mountain lions caught on Ring camera, at 2:30 am.
Mountain lion litter caught on camera
This center gives homeless people a place to stay during the day.
Homelessness in Rapid City and what contributes to it

Latest News

There was a prescribed burn in Custer State Park Tuesday.
Prescribed burn in Custer State Park seeks to encourage wildlife growth
Donors needed during April’s Be The Match Bone Marrow Donation Drive
Former U.S. Attorney and chair of the Democratic Party of South Dakota, Randy Seiler, has died.
South Dakota Democratic Party Chair Randy Seiler dies
One of four finalists for the Rising Star of the West scholarship contest.
2023 Rising Star of the West finalists: Sydney Meissner