2023 Rising Star of the West finalists: Sydney Meissner

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s time for the finals in this year’s Rising Star of the West scholarship contest.

You’ll be hearing from our 4-finalists over the next 4-weeks, as they compete for a total of $7500 in scholarships from Black Hills FOX and Monument Health. This year’s winner heads off to college with a $4000 scholarship.

“I’m kind of an Introvert, extrovert type of person,” said one of the four finalists, Sydney Meissner.

Sydney is a Stevens High School senior, whose schedule is one to rival even the busiest of people.

“I’m quite a busy person,” continued Sydney. “I am not usually the type of person who likes to sit down and relax and binge out. So usually I’m either at the dance studio or I’m at softball practice or I’m out volunteering or I’m just doing whatever. So I don’t usually have a lot of time but that’s how my personality works, I’m constantly up and going.”

Sydney’s love for dance has provided life skills, as well as helped her find new passions.

“I began dance when I was just about three years old and so I’ve been doing it for 14 years now and I started here at Barefoot and have been here ever since. It has taught me how to express myself and taught me how to command a room especially,” said Sydney. “Recently my new endeavor has been with Miss South Dakota as Mount Rushmore’s Outstanding Teen. And that’s kind of been something that’s brought me out of I guess out of my cage a little bit because I’m not necessarily that big of an extrovert but you know it’s nice to try some new things every once in a while.”

From competing in pageants, to trying her hand at the Rising Star competition, to preparing for college; Syndey isn’t afraid to give life all she’s got.

“After high school, I am planning to go to SDSU, where both my parents went and I’m quite excited to go but I’m a little scared because I’m not sure what I’m gonna do even though everybody’s like ‘Oh, it’s okay you’ll figure it out eventually’, it’s a little scary but I’m super excited to go to Brookings,” said Sydney.

