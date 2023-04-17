Sunny and warmer to start the week.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:26 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A warmer and drier airmass will prevail over the region today into Tuesday as an area of high pressure amplifies over the central United States. The drier conditions will lead to elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions on Monday and Tuesday, especially over northeastern Wyoming. Highs will be in the 60s today and Tuesday.

Tuesday we will see sunshine and a bit of cloud cover. Temperatures are still expected to be in the 60s to 70s with southwesterly winds developing. A chance for rain and isolated thunderstorms that will develop later in the afternoon. The precipitation will be scattered. Beyond Tuesday an area of low pressure will extend into the region bringing cooler temperatures and an unsettled weather pattern that will extend into Friday.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Models at the Culture Shock Festival
Many in Rapid City got a taste of Native American fashion on the runway
Mountain lions caught on Ring camera, at 2:30 am.
Mountain lion litter caught on camera
Deputies said the 12-year-old girl took her father’s car and headed toward Baton Rouge,...
12-year-old steals dad’s car, drives 400 miles to meet someone she met online, sheriff says
Sioux Falls starts homeless outreach effort that was used in Rapid City
The Lakota Omniciye student organization hosted the 38th annual Lakota Omniciye Wacipi
The cultural heritage of Indigenous people was celebrated at the 38th annual Wacipi

Latest News

Dry and mild for the first half of the week
Cool and breezy to start the weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Windy and cool today; warmer by Sunday
Cooler temperatures and breezy with a few showers possible