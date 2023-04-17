Learning to swim is essential for preventing drownings

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Summertime brings to mind rising temperatures and lazy afternoons. For some, that means time at the pool or lake, but that summer fun can have unforeseen dangers.

In the United States there is an average of 11 drowning deaths per day, but taking swim lessons can help prevent fatalities.

During lessons, people are taught various skills, which will help them become confident in the water.

The recommended age to start swimming lessons is between 1 and 4 years old but kids as young as 6 months can start learning.

Additionally, swimming lessons are not just for children but any adult who wants to be more comfortable in the water can take classes.

“So, it’s super important that everybody knows because if you don’t know how to swim you can’t help anybody else. Even as a parent if you don’t know how to swim but you expect your kid to swim, it’s super important that you know at least how to do the survival skills to help your child as well,” said Teaghan Berkey, aquatic specialist for Rapid City Parks and Recreation.

During lessons, children are taught floating and breathing techniques, along with treading water before moving on to harder skills.

Additional ways to stay safe near water include making sure there is always a lifeguard present and wearing life jackets, especially when boating regardless of swimming skills.

