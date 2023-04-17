Despite the season, keep your home ready for anything

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In a previous article, we mentioned how to get your home ready for the warmer weather, now, hear from an insurance agent about why it’s important to keep it season ready.

According to econosurance.com, the average payout for hail damage is about 12 thousand dollars, and with hail season fast approaching, it’s best to make sure your home is properly insured.

“You can have fires with lint traps, ice can damn up in the gutters and back up underneath the shingles and can cause water damage to roofs. May 1st is about when we start hail season here in rapid city. Sometimes snow can blow into the attics in the winter time, you’ll end up with water damage from that as well,” said Tony Darger, a Farmer’s Insurance agent.

Darger goes on to say it’s important to stay on top of maintaining your house. When filing insurance claims, long-term exposure damages may not be covered.

“If you have not sat down and talked to your agent, do it. Because the thing is that the coverages you have for the actual dwelling itself, might not be enough. Some policies automatically go up every year, other policies stay where you originally had it at. And so if your policy was written 10 years ago, it’s not going to have nearly enough coverage if you had a total loss on a fire, to cover and rebuild your house,” Darger continued.

It is best to meet with your insurance agent at least once a year to stay up to date on new policies and coverage programs to keep your home protected.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.