Dentistry With Heart program giving away free smiles

Dentistry With Heart program offering free dental services, May 5.
Dentistry With Heart program offering free dental services, May 5.(Orchard Meadows Family Dental & Denture Clinic)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:24 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Orchard Meadows Family Dental & Denture Clinic is giving people a free smile in need.

The clinic offers one day of free dental services on May 5 to all adults in the Black Hills. The program is called Dentistry With Heart, and organizers say they are trying to help people that might not be able to afford professional dental care.

“We have an obligation to use our skills to help others,” said Dr. Mark Garner, Orchard Meadows owner, and lead dentist. “This is one way that we can give to the community that will truly make a difference in someone’s life.”

Dentistry With Heart will take place at the Orchard Meadows Family Dental & Denture Clinic, 2606 Elderberry Blvd, Rapid City, and will begin at 8 a.m. All administrations are free and incorporate an expert dental cleaning, filling, or tooth extraction. Anybody 18 years old and older is qualified and all administrations are on a first come/first served basis.

For more information call 605-737-3150.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said the 12-year-old girl took her father’s car and headed toward Baton Rouge,...
12-year-old steals dad’s car, drives 400 miles to meet someone she met online, sheriff says
Models at the Culture Shock Festival
Many in Rapid City got a taste of Native American fashion on the runway
Mountain lions caught on Ring camera, at 2:30 am.
Mountain lion litter caught on camera
Sioux Falls starts homeless outreach effort that was used in Rapid City
The Lakota Omniciye student organization hosted the 38th annual Lakota Omniciye Wacipi
The cultural heritage of Indigenous people was celebrated at the 38th annual Wacipi

Latest News

Rapid City's downtown parking ramp to close for six weeks.
Downtown parking structure to close temporarily
Support is available to families of people with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease in the Rapid...
Rapid City to host community forum on Alzheimer’s and Dementia
stem teacher grant
BHSU awarded $75K grant for STEM teacher shortage
During lessons, people can learn techniques that will help them be more confident around water.
Learning to swim is essential for preventing drownings