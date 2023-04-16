Dry and mild for the first half of the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Today will be perfect for leaving the house and enjoying the outdoors. We will be clear, and dry, with sufficiently less wind for this afternoon. Highs will climb into the 50s and 60s with plenty of sun thought out the day. A light breeze will develop later in the day with gusts up to 15 miles per hour. Tonight, clear skies and little to no breeze will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s.

A warmer and drier airmass will prevail over the region through Monday and Tuesday as an area of high pressure amplifies over the central United States. The drier conditions will lead to elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions on Monday and Tuesday, especially near northeastern Wyoming. As mentioned Monday dry, and above-average temperatures will lead to a beautiful day, highs will range from the mid-50s to the 70s with plenty of sunshine. A few clouds will develop late Monday with increasing cloud cover throughout the night holding evening temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Tuesday we will see sunshine and a bit of cloud cover. Temperatures are still expected to be in the 60s to 70s with strong southwesterly winds developing. A chance for rain and isolated thunderstorms that will develop later in the afternoon. Beyond Tuesday an area of low pressure will extend into the region bringing cooler temperatures and an unsettled weather pattern that will extend into Friday.

