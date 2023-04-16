The cultural heritage of Indigenous people was celebrated at the 38th annual Wacipi

The Lakota Omniciye student organization hosted the 38th annual Lakota Omniciye Wacipi
The Lakota Omniciye student organization hosted the 38th annual Lakota Omniciye Wacipi
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 2:38 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Wacipi, hosted by a Lakota student organization at the Black Hills University, is a chance for Natives to come together to dance, sing, and host drummers from across the country. In part with American Indian Awareness Week, this year’s theme is to express the influence of past and present Indigenous leaders.

“Raising awareness just for like Native communities and who we are as people, Just anybody if your Native, non-Native, we all come together to dance and just be together,” said Black Hills State University Senior Selena Tobacco.

If you missed this event, there are Wacipis scheduled in the Black Hills from August through October this year.

