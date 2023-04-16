The cultural heritage of Indigenous people was celebrated at the 38th annual Wacipi

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Wacipi, hosted by a Lakota student organization at the Black Hills University, is a chance for Natives to come together to dance, sing, and host drummers from across the country. In part with American Indian Awareness Week, this year’s theme is to express the influence of past and present Indigenous leaders.

“Raising awareness just for like Native communities and who we are as people, Just anybody if your Native, non-Native, we all come together to dance and just be together,” said Black Hills State University Senior Selena Tobacco.

If you missed this event, there are Wacipis scheduled in the Black Hills from August through October this year.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.