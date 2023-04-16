Celebrate with bones, birds, and boxwork at Wind Cave for National Park Week

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (KOTA) - Wind Cave National Park will be hosting a variety of activities during National Park Week beginning Saturday, April 22, and running through Sunday, April 30.

On Saturday, April 22, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the Paleontology Club from the South Dakota School of Mines will present programs in the park’s visitor center auditorium about the paleontology resources to kick off the week. Members of the club will discuss the park’s paleontology past, demonstrate how to select microfossils and display bones from their collection.

“We are excited to host a program by Tech’s Paleontology Club. The school stores thousands of specimens from the park for us,” said Park Superintendent Leigh Welling. “Our paleontology history is a seldom heard story, and we’re glad they are helping us tell it.”

On Saturday, April 22, rangers will provide free tours as part of National Park Week. The Fairgrounds Tour, which lasts 90 minutes and has 450 steps and two different levels of the cave, will run at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., while the Garden of Eden Tour, which lasts an hour and has 150 steps, will run at 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The visitor center is where all tours begin. Up to three days in advance, you can reserve your free tour—with the exception of the $1 ticketing fee—at www.receipt.gov. Saturday, a limited number of tickets will be offered in a first-come, first-served manner. The same times will be used for paid tours every day during the week.

A bird walk serves as the culmination of Wind Cave’s National Park Week celebration, on Sunday, April 30. Dr. Jen Fowler, a member of the Black Hills Parks & Forests Association, will teach how to identify birds during this two-hour activity. For this two-mile hike, meet at the Wind Cave visitor center at 9 a.m. Bring binoculars, dress for the weather, and wear sturdy hiking shoes. This free activity is open to all ages.

