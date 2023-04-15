Walk held in Rapid City for STD Awareness Month

It is important to get tested to prevent further health issues from developing.
It is important to get tested to prevent further health issues from developing.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:48 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Friday, the Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board held a walk in the Lakota Homes area for STD Awareness Month.

In addition to the walk, free sexually transmitted infection and HIV testings were offered to encourage people to get tested. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in five people in the United States has an STI.

“It’s very important because a lot of people aren’t completely aware that HIV is still prevalent, especially in Indian country, and a lot of our Native American communities. And, not just on reservations but in urban areas as well,” said Karin Eagle, program coordinator.

For more information on where you can get tested click here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain lions caught on Ring camera, at 2:30 am.
Mountain lion litter caught on camera
Pine Ridge man charged with second-degree murder
Cetan Long Soldier was arrested and charged in last month's shooting.
Police catch Rapid City shooting suspect
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration
New Spearfish skatepark rendering image
The City of Spearfish is updating two city parks

Latest News

Lead man sentenced for possession of child pornography
The flowers will be stored in the city greenhouse until it becomes warm enough for them to be...
It’s time to stop and smell the flowers ... well, almost
Tri-State Museum.
Belle Fourche expanding Tr-State Museum
Vietnam Veteran pinning ceremony
Vietnam War era veterans recognized for their service