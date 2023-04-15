Mother gets life in prison for murdering 17-year-old daughter, abusing 2 other children

A Mississippi mother, LaTiffany Chambers, has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering...
A Mississippi mother, LaTiffany Chambers, has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering her 17-year-old daughter.(Hinds County Detention Center)
By WLBT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:49 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A Mississippi woman has been sentenced to life in prison after murdering one of her daughters and abusing her other two children.

According to the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office, LaTiffany Chambers was convicted of capital murder for the death of her 17-year-old daughter and two counts of felony child abuse for the abuse of her 14-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter following a trial at the Circuit Court of Hinds County.

In October 2020, Jackson police officers responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Lamonica Tucker, 17, unresponsive with “obvious signs” of physical abuse. She succumbed to her injuries after being transported to a hospital.

During the investigation, Chambers’ two other children were examined, and both were found with signs of prolonged physical abuse.

Chambers and the kids’ stepfather, Danny Dabbs, were arrested and indicted for capital murder in the death of Tucker and feloniously abusing the 12 and 14-year-old children.

On Thursday, Chambers was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole and 10 years for each count of child abuse regarding the case.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain lions caught on Ring camera, at 2:30 am.
Mountain lion litter caught on camera
Pine Ridge man charged with second-degree murder
Cetan Long Soldier was arrested and charged in last month's shooting.
Police catch Rapid City shooting suspect
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration
New Spearfish skatepark rendering image
The City of Spearfish is updating two city parks

Latest News

FILE - Flooding lingers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on April 13, 2023,...
Florida floods: Businesses, residents begin cleaning up mess
Lead man sentenced for possession of child pornography
Authorities say a man was taken into custody after damaging property with hammers at a Walmart...
Man arrested at Walmart for allegedly smashing jewelry cases with hammer
It is important to get tested to prevent further health issues from developing.
Walk held in Rapid City for STD Awareness Month
The flowers will be stored in the city greenhouse until it becomes warm enough for them to be...
It’s time to stop and smell the flowers ... well, almost