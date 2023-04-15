It’s time to stop and smell the flowers ... well, almost

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The City of Rapid City started preparing for summer by planting and organizing all the flowers that will be placed in various parks.

Although the city does plant their own flowers, 8,000 to be exact, they also receive help from other growers.

On Thursday, the greenhouse received a shipment of 17,000 flowers. On Friday they started planting these flowers in cartons.

“It takes a lot of patience, and a lot of practice. You get better at it as you go, but when you first start it takes a little bit longer, it’s hard not to pull the tops off and kill them that way,” said Logan Runge, seasonal parks maintenance worker.

When choosing which flowers to plant, greenhouse specialist John Berglund says he chooses big, bright, vibrant flowers that would catch someone’s attention.

However, people aren’t the only attention these flowers are getting. Bees are also attracted to these flowers.

There are around 400 species of bees native to South Dakota, according to South Dakota Public Broadcasting, and according to fairplant.org bees are at risk of extinction.

The pollen from the city’s 25,000 flowers will attract local bees, which will then help plants thrive.

“Our parks are widely used by our residents, by our visitors. They come and stop by and see the parks, so it just adds to the overall enjoyment of them,” Berglund said.

The flowers should be planted the week before Memorial Day.

