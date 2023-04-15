Cool and breezy to start the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Tonight, we are cold with lows in the 20s and 30s, mostly cloudy skies with the chance for isolated rain and snow showers persisting. Breezy conditions will make the air feel cold, winds will come from the north this evening at 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts between 20 to 30 miles per hour.

The start of the weekend will be much like Friday afternoon. Temperatures will remain cool with the help of quite a bit of dense cloud cover throughout the day with a few periods of sunshine possible. Rain and snow showers will be a possibility in the afternoon on Saturday, temperatures will remain cool, and in the 40s to 50s with breezy conditions and partly cloudy skies. Skies will start to clear late Saturday night leaving room for temperatures to warm up on Sunday. Sunday will be the time to get out and enjoy the weather as it will be sunny with temperatures reaching back into the 50s and 60s.

We gradually warm up after Sunday. Monday we will be even warmer with highs in the 60s to low and mid-70s. Tuesday highs will trend well above average accompanied by plenty of sunshine before cloud cover begins to build. Highs will climb into the mid-60s to upper-70s with a light breeze.

Unsettled weather patterns will build back into the region, bringing breezy conditions, and cooler temperatures, along with rain and snow showers. Highs will steadily drop off into the 40s and 50s after Wednesday with the coolest temperatures expected on Friday.

