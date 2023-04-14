Windy and cool today; warmer by Sunday

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:00 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Windy and cool weather can be expected today. Some rain showers are possible, east of Rapid City this morning and in southwest South Dakota this afternoon. Some snow showers will mix with the rain over the southern hills later today.

Saturday will be windy and cool but with more sunshine.

A ridge aloft builds over the northern plains Sunday into early next week, resulting in dry and unseasonably warm temperatures.

Much more unsettled weather returns later next week.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain lions caught on Ring camera, at 2:30 am.
Mountain lion litter caught on camera
Pine Ridge man charged with second-degree murder
Cetan Long Soldier was arrested and charged in last month's shooting.
Police catch Rapid City shooting suspect
New Spearfish skatepark rendering image
The City of Spearfish is updating two city parks
Clean Up Week, an annual event is fast upon us in the Black Hills and that means the community...
Rapid City prepares for the 52nd Spring Clean Up Week

Latest News

Cooler temperatures and breezy with a few showers possible
Thursday remains mild, but showers develop by afternoon
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Not quite so warm today; cooler and showery late Thursday into Friday
A mild Wednesday on tap; cooler to end the week