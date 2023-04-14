Three STM football players sign to play in college

Matt Larson, Easton Ogle, and Kaden Peterson headed to the next level
4-13 STM football
By Vic Quick
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:02 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Matt Larson, Easton Ogle, and Kaden Peterson certainly made their mark on the St. Thomas More football program. And the trio has signed on the dotted line to play at the collegiate level. Larson is headed to Northern State. Ogle will play at Iowa Central Community College. Peterson will take his game to Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.

