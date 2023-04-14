Shepherd’s Meadow offering affordable homes for senior citizens in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Shepherds Meadow is an active adult community with manufactured homes for ages 55 and up who want to live a maintenance-free lifestyle.

“We actually move the residents not just out of their apartments but into these homes. So we are completely a turn key process from the moment somebody decides they want to move. We handle it all.

According to Senior Living Guide, Active Adult communities are geared toward older adults who are able to live independently and don’t require the services that retirement, assisted living, or memory care communities provide.

“We are a maintenance-free community meaning that we take care of the lawn care, do the snow removal, and make it the living process easy for the 55+ residents.”

In the last few years, many people sold their homes in other states and wanted to transition to more rural areas. For those who chose Rapid City and the surrounding communities, there was an apparent need for more housing.

“As COVID began to settle down and construction started up again. There was an influx of people that were looking for homes. So that’s where manufactured housing has really filled that gap. Because these homes are built in a controlled environment in a factory. They’re able to produce them and when they come onto our site, they’re completely done. It’s a matter of placing them on the lot,”

Since August 2022, Sheperd’s Meadow has received 40 housing permits, and their goal is to build 40 more homes in the community by the end of the year.

