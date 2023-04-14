911 Dispatchers are the invisible first reponders

During calls, dispatchers are responsible for taking down information that will help emergency...
During calls, dispatchers are responsible for taking down information that will help emergency resources get to a person in need.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:19 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When the phrase first responder comes to mind you often think of police officers or firefighters, but what about the people who answer your calls?

911 dispatchers are often the first to respond to calls for help and are critical in ensuring resources get to the right place at the right time.

Annually, Pennington County 911 Dispatch receives more than 300,000 calls for service.

These invisible heroes deal with all types of people and situations but remain calm and guiding voice during emergencies.

”It can be very difficult. For the most part, people aren’t calling us because they’re having a great day. So, it’s part of our job to really help them through crisis situations and still get them the response they need,” said Sarah Smith, a dispatcher at Pennington County 911.

Pennington County offers a Citizens 911 class, so people from the community can have a closer look into what those unsung heroes do every day.

The next class will be held on April 19 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. You can find registration information by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain lions caught on Ring camera, at 2:30 am.
Mountain lion litter caught on camera
Pine Ridge man charged with second-degree murder
Cetan Long Soldier was arrested and charged in last month's shooting.
Police catch Rapid City shooting suspect
New Spearfish skatepark rendering image
The City of Spearfish is updating two city parks
Clean Up Week, an annual event is fast upon us in the Black Hills and that means the community...
Rapid City prepares for the 52nd Spring Clean Up Week

Latest News

Road closure reconstruction project on exit 37 near Sturgis.
I-90 exit 37 reconstruction project continues near Sturgis
Shepherds Meadow is an active adult community with manufactured homes for ages 55 and up who...
Shepherd’s Meadow offering affordable homes for senior citizens in the Black Hills
With the warm weather people may be thinking that they are safe from disease, and in general,...
Healthwatch: Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease on the rise
South Dakota School of Mines celebrated the work of their seniors today by hosting a convention...
School of Mines hosts convention for senior projects