Rapid City prepares for the 52nd Spring Clean Up Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clean Up Week, an annual event is fast upon us in the Black Hills and that means the community will come together to do some spring cleaning.

About 2,000 volunteers will go from corner to corner to clear up the creek, ditches, roadways, parks, and more to throw out tons of trash in the city. This year’s clean-up will begin on April 17 and through April 21. Ria Hannon, of Rapid City Solid Waste Division, says they are waiving all fees to drop off unwanted items but she has one request. “We see a lot of things come out during cleanup week that easily have a lot left and could be donated but instead get taken to the pit, please go to the ReStore before coming to us,” Hannon adds that residents should visit the Habitat for Humanity ReStore before coming to the landfill because there are items that the store could either repair and resell or reuse for their homebuilding program.

Dallas Dalin, Habitat for Humanity Black Hills Restore Manager says he and his store crew will be on hand throughout Clean Up Week at the landfill with trucks to collect items that people might miss dropping off at the ReStore. Dalin says, “Habitat for Humanity Restore will accept any and all steel, iron, and aluminum. If it has value we will try to sell it, if not we will recycle it. Many people stop by on their way to the landfill and are surprised to see what we will accept. Leftover building materials, any appliance, and remember if it doesn’t work we will recycle it.”

Restore also accepts used furniture as long as it’s free from rips and stains and functional. For more information call ReStore at 605-939-4318.

