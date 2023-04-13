Mountain lion litter caught on camera

Mountain lions caught on Ring camera, at 2:30 am.
Mountain lions caught on Ring camera, at 2:30 am.(Kimberly Reagan)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:44 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mountains lions were seen on a Hisega, homeowner’s Ring camera around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday. The big cats seemed to be a little family, complete with a mountain lion cub.

Kevin and Kimberly Reagan said in a caption uploaded with the video, “Be aware of your surroundings and take care to watch your pets. We will all surely be experiencing more wildlife in the area, now that the warmer weather is upon us.”

