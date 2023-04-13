Mixology at Home - Chocolate Diamond Cocktail

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - How about a little spring bling? And some chocolate?

My wife Margaret is a fan of chocolate diamonds, jewelry as well as the drink. The good thing about the chocolate diamond cocktail is that it is not expensive. It also fits well with our one-two-three, no chemistry degree needed motto.

A look at this cocktail and you wouldn’t think it has an ounce of chocolate in it. But wait until you taste it.

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces chocolate vodka

1 ounce vanilla vodka

1/2 ounce white crème de cacao

Silver sugar for rim (optional)

Orange (to hold the sugar to the rim)

Silver edible glitter (optional)

Directions

Use a slice of orange and rim your martini glass; then dip the glass into the silver sugar. I go with a thin rim. I have seen it pretty deep at bars, but that’s a lot of wasted sugar, but it does look rich.

Add the vodkas and crème de cacao to a shaker with ice; shake to chill and mix; strain into a chilled martini glass.

Add some silver edible glitter and stir the drink. You have to stir it pretty well to get the right effect. Don’t add too much at first. You can always increase it to get a better effect.

Colored sugar and edible glitter

You can make your own colored sugar by mixing sugar with a couple of drops of liquid food coloring in a baggie, kneading it to distribute the color; adding more food coloring if you want a richer color. Don’t use food coloring gel. That gives you a messy paste.

I’m not sure if you can get the edible glitter locally but the good news it isn’t very expensive online. The same goes for colored sugar. If you make a lot of drinks that call for a sugar rim, having different colors on hand is not a bad idea.

