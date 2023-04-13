Keystone business are preparing for tourist season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As the days grow warmer, many in the Black Hills start thinking about rolling out the red carpet for visitors. One town, in particular, comes alive when the tourists arrive.

With tourist season fast approaching, Keystone businesses, like this one, are preparing for their influx of visitors. Many businesses in Keystone are shuttered until March or April, staying open through the summer months and closing their doors again when the temperatures drop.

“We’ve been spending all winter long gearing up for tourist season, building inventory all different sizes and all different types of designs, and tourist season is going to be here pretty soon. So we’ve been getting the shops all cleaned up and ready to go. A big part of our business is based off tourism, we try to take full advantage of the few months that we have with the tourists that come to town,” said Jarrett Dahl, CEO of Dahl Chainsaw Art.

Dahl and his brother, Jordan Dahl, learned the the art of chainsaw woodwork in Alaska, and after four summers there, they got the opportunity to open a shop in Keystone. They currently have shops in Keystone, Hill City, and Deadwood plus a new location in Wall.

The two not only have skills in woodwork, but they have also done ice sculptures, and with the last snow storm, tried their hand at snow sculpting. Recently, the Dahl brothers have been working on a sculpture of a jackrabbit in Wall, and a buffalo in Custer.

Sculpture in Custer, SD. Worked on by Jarrett and Jordan Dahl, Abby Peterson, Scott Hanson, Jessie Dowell, Shane Thompson, and Logan Brown. (Dahl Chainsaw Art, South Dakota)

Sculpted by Jarrett and Jordan Dahl, and Scott Hanson. (Dahl Chainsaw Art, South Dakota)

Small shops aren’t the only ones getting ready for visitors. Many hotels in the area are closed during the off-season. With a reopening date approaching, employees are working on getting rooms and other amenities ready.

“So of course preparing for tourists season we are in the process of un-winterizing the properties gearing up our staff, we will have a lot of seasonal staff come in in the coming weeks to help us get ready. It’s starting to look like it did prior to COVID, it’s really gearing up to look like it’s going to be a great season for us, of course, were just getting started,” said Casey McNulty, assistant general manager of Ramada and Baymont hotels in Keystone.

McNulty goes on to say that the majority of their staff have been working with the company for multiple years.

Located right outside of Mount Rushmore, many tourists pass through the town. According to the National Park Service, the monument sees about 2 million visitors each year.

