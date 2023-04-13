The City of Spearfish is updating two city parks

New Spearfish skatepark rendering image
New Spearfish skatepark rendering image(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:01 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - A pair of structures in Spearfish, which the city hopes will help encourage residents and visitors alike to get outside, are currently undergoing construction. The “rocketship” at Evans Park was previously set to be torn down due to its crumbling framework, but the public stepping in to prevent the historic structure from being taken down caused City Officials to change their minds.

“Some citizens who have taken it upon themselves to hire a construction company that the city has worked with this construct company and it’s going to be privately funded. They’re going to refurbish the skatepark. Once they have a year to do it, we just approved it on April 3 council session,” said Steve Mcfarland, the Spearfish City Administrator.

No date has been confirmed for when construction of the rocketship will begin.

Mcfarland said that the City also has budgeted funds to add amenities to Evans Park as well as Spearfish’s skate park.

However, that park currently exists on school property, and with the district planning to expand, the city is working to find a new place for the community to practice their kickflips.

“We’re keeping the skatepark where it is for one more season, we hired a firm to help us design the skatepark, and they’ve come up with two designs; we brought it to council last week, and council approved one of the two designs; it’s the larger design, it’s going to be about $430-thousand dollars,” said Mcfarland.

The skate park’s new home will be Spartan Park. The final design was confirmed at the April 3rd meeting, and the re-opening is anticipated for Summer 2025.

