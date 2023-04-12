What to wear for outdoor skin protection safety

Skin care tips before going outside
By Alena Neves
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:08 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - “The main ingredient before heading outside is to moisturize your skin with sunscreen protection”, says Dr. Lycis Scott Thornburg, a Dermatologist at the Skin Institute in Rapid City. Thornburg, a featured guest on Good Morning Black Hills, adds that moisturizing your skin outdoors should be done every few hours because, between sweat and dehydration, our skin can lose protection from the sun the longer we are outside. With 24 years of experience, Thornburg has affiliations with Rapid City Medical Center along with Veterans Affairs Black Hills Health Care System in Ft. Meade.

She treats a variety of skin diseases, and performs cosmetic procedures including hair removal, laser therapy, cosmetic filler injections, and cryosurgery, along with tattoo removal and phototherapy. Thornburg works with her patients very closely and stresses the importance of taking care of their skin will have long-lasting benefits, “investigating the best treatment options available as well as educating patients on the tools necessary to achieve and maintain healthy skin,” says Thornburg. Her rules for patients before participating in outdoor activities are simple to stay hydrated and moisturize as often as you can.

For more tips click on the video to watch the full interview.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several police vehicles were blocking roads on the pueblo near the hotel, located about 25...
Police dispel active shooter threat at New Mexico resort
Joel Koskan was arrested and taken into the custody of law enforcement officers after pleading...
Koskan pleads guilty to two charges of incest, sentenced to 10 years in prison
Black Hawk man sentenced for drugs and firearms.
Black Hawk man sentenced on drug and firearm charges
Thomas Rabbit put on escape status after not returning from work assignment.
Offender Thomas Rabbit escaped Rapid City Minimum Center
Firefights are on a wildfire burning four miles west of Hermosa in Custer County.
Battle Creek Wildfire breaks out near Hermosa

Latest News

Water main break on Omaha and Campbell St.
Water main break near Omaha and Campbell intersection
Despite progress, Rapid City’s Vitalant is in a critical state of blood shortage due to severe...
Vitalant blood shortages low despite National Donate Life Month
Cetan Long Soldier was arrested and charged in last month's shooting.
Police catch Rapid City shooting suspect
Getting exterior home inspections could help save you money in the long run.
Snow is out and hail is in, now it’s time to prepare your house