What to wear for outdoor skin protection safety

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - “The main ingredient before heading outside is to moisturize your skin with sunscreen protection”, says Dr. Lycis Scott Thornburg, a Dermatologist at the Skin Institute in Rapid City. Thornburg, a featured guest on Good Morning Black Hills, adds that moisturizing your skin outdoors should be done every few hours because, between sweat and dehydration, our skin can lose protection from the sun the longer we are outside. With 24 years of experience, Thornburg has affiliations with Rapid City Medical Center along with Veterans Affairs Black Hills Health Care System in Ft. Meade.

She treats a variety of skin diseases, and performs cosmetic procedures including hair removal, laser therapy, cosmetic filler injections, and cryosurgery, along with tattoo removal and phototherapy. Thornburg works with her patients very closely and stresses the importance of taking care of their skin will have long-lasting benefits, “investigating the best treatment options available as well as educating patients on the tools necessary to achieve and maintain healthy skin,” says Thornburg. Her rules for patients before participating in outdoor activities are simple to stay hydrated and moisturize as often as you can.

For more tips click on the video to watch the full interview.

