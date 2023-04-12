Vitalant blood shortages low despite National Donate Life Month

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Despite progress, Rapid City’s Vitalant is in a critical state of blood shortage due to severe weather patterns that hit the Black Hills. Vitalant’s Communications Manager Tori Robbins says several blood drives were canceled due to the winter snow storms resulting in over 900 units being uncollected. All eligible donors are urged to make an appointment now to donate and help replenish those units.

April is National Donate Life Month where people are educated about living donations and build a community of donors and supporters. Currently, over 100,000 people are waiting in line for organ, eye, or tissue transplants in the United States. Men, women, children, and the elderly need a donation to heal, and to stay alive.

Most organ and blood marrow transplant patients require red blood cells, platelets, or plasma. A single liver transplant surgery can require 20 or more units of blood. The U.S. has surpassed one million organ transplants, including nearly 43,000 in 2022, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing. As a special thank-you for donating March 27 - May 15, all donors will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card, redeemable by email. “Donors that help this upcoming holiday weekend and donate April 7 – 9 will receive an additional $10 Amazon gift card,” says Robbins.

