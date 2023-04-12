Snow is out and hail is in, now it’s time to prepare your house

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The snow is almost gone, and temperatures are on the rise, leading many to begin their spring-cleaning routines. While spring cleaning often focuses on the interior of your home, attention also needs to be placed on the exterior.

After what felt like a long winter in the Black Hills, homes can sustain damages you may have overlooked. However, that damage needs to be addressed before heading into the upcoming hail season.

“After a snowstorm, you may have experienced some ice dams, that’s where ice builds up in your gutters and then it runs and ruins the shingles from underneath and it can spill into your home. These things can cost you a fortune in the long run if you don’t get in front of them,” said Chad Enger, CEO of Black Hills Exteriors.

Now it’s time to prepare things like dryer vents, for warmer weather.

“You’re going to want to clean your dryer vents, clean out all your gutters, get all the pine needles out. You do want to get a roof inspection to check for cracked or missing shingles,” Enger continued.

Enger also says it’s important to have inspections done twice a year, once in the spring and again during the fall to prepare your house for the next season. You should also call your contractor sooner rather than later for inspections, as this time of year, schedules tend to fill up quickly.

“So getting that inspection right during spring is really important,” said Enger.

And you don’t want to be left with home damages that are unable to be repaired.

Black Hills Exteriors does offer free home inspections. You can contact them for more information here: https://bhexteriors.com/ or call (605) 716-7663.

