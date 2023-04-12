Proposed I-90 Exit 63 Interchange reconstruction project near Box Elder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting open house on Thursday, April 13, from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. to inform area residents of the proposed I-90 Exit 63 Interchange Reconstruction Project from I-90 Exit 61 to West Gate Road, including a section of Highway 14 and 16.

The public meeting open house will be held at Box Elder City Hall, located at 420 Villa Drive, in Box Elder.

Information is available online at https://www.i90exit63.com/events. Website and written comments on the project will be accepted until Friday, April 28.

