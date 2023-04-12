Police catch Rapid City shooting suspect

Cetan Long Soldier was arrested and charged in last month's shooting.
Cetan Long Soldier was arrested and charged in last month's shooting.(MGN Online)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:01 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cetan Long Soldier, 18, has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting that occurred on March 19 that left one person injured outside of a business at 1375 N. Lacrosse Street.

Long Soldier was identified as the shooter during the investigation, and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. Police found Long Soldier on April 7.

Long Soldier is being held without bond in the Pennington County Jail. He is charged with aggravated assault, attempted robbery, and several other crimes.

He is due in court later this month.

