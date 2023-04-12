Pine Ridge man charged with second-degree murder

By Ezra Garcia
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:01 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Trent Brewer, age 20, pleaded not guilty before a judge on the charges of second-degree murder.

April 1, at Pine Ridge, Brewer allegedly shot and killed another man during an argument. According to the Oglala Sioux Tribal police, Brewer was arrested by the FBI in North Rapid City on April 6.

Brewer was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has been scheduled for June 13, 2023.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to life in custody and/or a $250,000 fine, five years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

