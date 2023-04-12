Is your name among Wyoming’s favorites for new babies?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Noah was the king of the hill among male names for Wyoming’s newest residents with Charlotte leading the pack for female babies in 2022, according to Vital Statistics Services, part of the Wyoming Department of Health.

For newborn Wyoming boys, Noah was followed by Henry, Hudson, and Owen. William and Wyatt were tied for the next spot, with Oliver, John, Benjamin, and Bridger tied to close out the top ten choices.

For girls in 2022, Charlotte was followed by Olivia. Hazel and Emma tied for third and were followed by Harper, Evelyn, and Paisley. Nova, Isabella, and Eleanor tied to round out the top ten on the list.

Guy Beaudoin, the VSS deputy state registrar with WDH, said, “Many babies are honored with names passed down through their families. Other influences on name choices can include currently popular movies, television shows, musicians, or celebrities.”

There were 6,050 births among Wyoming resident mothers in 2022 compared with 6,236 in 2021. “After a one-year increase last year, likely related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wyoming is back to the ongoing downward trend that’s been continuing over several years,” Beaudoin said.

More state statistics and information about the program can be found online at https://health.wyo.gov/admin/vitalstatistics/.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.