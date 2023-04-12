Final round of the Hardrocker Invite

Mines’ Joseph Vincent sets school record
4-11 hardrocker golf
4-11 hardrocker golf
By Ben Burns
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:16 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Top college golfers got out the clubs for the final round of the Hardrocker Invite on Tuesday. The SD Mines and Black Hills State women finished first and second in the team race. The Hardrockers’ Annika Schooler took first individually with a two round total of 160. The MSU-Billings men won the team title with SD Mines finishing second. The Hardrockers Joseph Vincent finished at 5 under to take first individually. He also set a school record for 36 holes.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several police vehicles were blocking roads on the pueblo near the hotel, located about 25...
Police dispel active shooter threat at New Mexico resort
Lead Volunteer Fire Department put out a fire at an unoccupied home in Terry Peak.
Terry Peak home was destroyed in a Sunday fire
Joel Koskan was arrested and taken into the custody of law enforcement officers after pleading...
Koskan pleads guilty to two charges of incest, sentenced to 10 years in prison
Burnt hoverboard in Sturgis.
Hoverboard burst into flames at a Sturgis family home
The Diamond Spur Event Center.
A new event venue near Hill City opens its doors

Latest News

4-10 stm baseball
STM baseball team defeats Douglas
4-10 college golf
Round one of the Hardrocker Invite
Jimmy Soper, Rapid City Rush
With season winding down, Soper becoming key player for Rush
Rapid City Marshals
Marshals stagnant in loss to Bandits