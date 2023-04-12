Being digitally safe in this era of technology

Staying safe on the internet is important especially when it comes to keeping your children safe.
Staying safe on the internet is important especially when it comes to keeping your children safe.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:42 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The digital landscape is changing every day, which means teaching your child how to stay safe on the web is essential.

The worldwide web is just that: worldwide, which means anyone can access it from quite literally anywhere.

Some kids are becoming more proficient with technology even before preschool. A forensic examiner for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office explained that having a conversation with your child about what they’re doing on the web and setting boundaries and rules could help not only keep them safe but possibly build the relationship between parent and child.

“Research shows telling a kid they can’t have any technology isn’t the answer because technology is here to stay,” said Pennington County forensic examiner Hollie Strand. “Trying to find that middle ground that says ‘hey, you can have a device, but we can still hang out on the couch and watch a movie together,’ that way we don’t have to have our phones in our hands.”

As beneficial as a monitoring application might seem to help keep students monitored 24 hours a day, they don’t have any privacy. There needs to be a balance, and that balance can come through those ‘tough’ conversations.

If you are interested in learning more about how you can keep your family safe, you can head to one of these websites:

