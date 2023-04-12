AED units to be added to Spearfish parks could triple cardiac arrest survival

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Community members and people visiting Spearfish will feel an extra layer of safety when 10 AED tower units are installed.

The AED Units are equipped with technology to alert emergency services when the tower is used, a CPR video tutorial guide attached to the AED, and equipment to detect a heartbeat and if necessary, deliver an electric shock. Seven units will be in the parks, one will be in downtown Spearfish and two will be at sports complexes.

“So, we want them in areas they are going to be used, the sports complexes as well. Annually over 23,000 children experience sudden cardiac arrest and 35% of that is sports-related,” says Kari Engen of the Spearfish Community Foundation.

Along with the shipment of ten AED towers, five mobile units will be available to have on hand at events. The American Heart Association shares, if CPR is administered right away it can triple the chance of survival.

“We’re hearing of ancillary programs that will be produced by our efforts of the AED community projects,” shares Sue Konstant of the Spearfish Community Foundation. “Such as more CPR training across the community, as well as having more AED units in buildings, businesses, and homes as well.”

The Spearfish Community Foundation expects to have the AED towers installed by the fall and the mobile units will be available for summer use.

To help continue efforts in the Spearfish community, follow this link to donate to the Spearfish Community Foundation.

