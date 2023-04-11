With warm weather, comes cold blooded creatures

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Multiple types of snakes call the Black Hills home, and now that winter looks to be over, the critters are going to be coming out from their winter hiding spots.

Many species of snakes in the Black Hills area are non-venomous, however, people need to know what to do if they come across prairie rattlesnakes, the only dangerous snake we have in the area.

“If you’re out doing some hiking, fishing, camping, what have you, and you happen to encounter one of those rattlesnakes, they’re not required to get permission from their tails in order to rattle, so they don’t have to rattle first. But if you bump into a rattlesnake the best thing that you can do is immediately stop, look around, and try to locate where that snake sound is coming from, or where he’s at, and then just simply walk in the other direction,” said Terry Phillip, general curator at Reptile Gardens.

Phillip says if you do get bitten by a rattlesnake, the most important thing to have is car keys, to seek medical attention immediately.

If you see any non-venomous snake, Phillip says they don’t want any harm, and the best thing to do is just leave them alone.

“The best way to interact with any wildlife is honestly just let them go about their day. Snakes are fairly nomadic, sometimes they’ll set up shop if there’s plenty of food water, and other resources, but for the most part, if you bump into any of our non-venomous snakes, your best bet is just to leave them alone, let them go about their way,” Phillip continued.

If you see a prairie rattlesnake within Rapid City limits, animal control will take care of the animal.

