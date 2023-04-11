RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to everytownresearch.org a gun is stolen from a car every 15 minutes in the U.S.

In Rapid City, from the years 2018 to 2022, over a thousand guns were stolen and 500 of those were taken out of vehicles.

70% of guns taken out of vehicles showed no signs of no forced entry. Overall, there is no specific firearm that is stolen most. The main concern is making sure you are not leaving them in your car.

A vehicle is not a gun safe.

“One of the reasons this is so concerning for law enforcement is that typically when we have a gun go unaccounted for, well work all the leads we can to try and recover that gun. The reality is that the chances are far higher were going to come back in contact with that gun after it’s been used in some sort of criminal circumstance,” said Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for Rapid City Police Department.

It is suggested you write down the serial number on your gun to keep track of it.

Make sure you always lock your car doors and bring your gun inside. If your gun does go missing, you should report this to law enforcement right away.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.