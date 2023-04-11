Tax return filing deadline approaches

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - That fateful day that every American dreads is fast approaching...tax day. 2022 will be a unique year for a lot of people because many COVID-era credits and changes will be reverted from this year forward.

“It has gone back to what we call pre-COVID over the last two years there have been quite a few different tax changes that were implemented due to COVID but those have been taken away so everything is going back to 2019, I guess, tax laws,” said Shelby Dahl, a tax preparer for Liberty Tax.

You want to remember to report all income you make for the year, especially amounts that totaled over $10,000 because they are taxed at a higher rate.

Any laws that granted credits or breaks related to COVID will now be rolled back to 2019 laws, so be sure to check with your tax preparer if that applies.

Those who need an extension will need to file by the same deadline on April 18th or the extension may not be honored.

