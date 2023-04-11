Stressed out? Smash it out!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When a person is stressed, they’re often encouraged to go for a walk or listen to music, but one Belle Fourche business is letting people smash stuff.

Atomic Rage uses “smash therapy” to help people release stress and anxiety.

While they might be unique and unorthodox methods of healing, rage rooms have become increasingly popular as people release negative emotions in a safe environment.

Owner Chris Johnson says he originally opened the business as an outlet for himself but now sees the benefits it has for the community.

“It started helping people and I did not expect that from this business,” added Johnson. But just seeing the smiles on people’s faces when they leave the room and how talkative and just lighthearted, they are versus when they first come in. It’s just a really neat thing to watch.”

Atomic Rage is open Friday and Saturday from 4- 9 p.m. And sessions cost $50 per person. For a link to their Facebook page click here.

