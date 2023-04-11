Southern South Dakota at extreme fire risk following snowstorm

Dry grass on a hill
Dry grass on a hill(KOTA KEVN)
By Cody Dennis
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:07 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It may not seem like it after we had a blizzard last week, but many parts of southern South Dakota are at high risk of fire.

It is actually common for dryness to occur in close proximity to winter storms. Snow buildup can cover the dry grass and weeds that would normally catch fire. When the snow melts it exposes that dry material.

“The other thing about the snowfall that we saw last week is the soil especially across western South Dakota including the Black Hills is the soil is retaining that moisture, but we have to remember that the fire is not necessarily going to burn through the soil. It’s going to burn through the grass above that soil and with this wind, with the heat, and sunshine that grass is gonna dry out that light and fluffy fuel will dry out and it can definitely carry fire,” said Darren Clabo, State Fire Meteorologist at South Dakota School of Mines.

Clabo says in the summer this material will turn green and make it much harder to catch fire. It is conditions like this that actually create the risk of fire at all. Jerome Harvey, a fire administrator for Pennington County, says the weather this year and at the end of last year has been so inconsistent that it is harder to define a “fire season.”

“We used to discuss fire season as being after green up till the time that snow or some type of monsoonal moisture will come through the area but with the changes in the weather pattern and you’re looking at western South Dakota, really we’re looking at a fire year,” said Harvey.

Harvey wanted to remind people of the ignition sources that they can control. For example, he says people should avoid driving through grassy areas as the car can get hot underneath and that can catch fire. For that same reason, he says you should avoid parking near grass as well.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several police vehicles were blocking roads on the pueblo near the hotel, located about 25...
Police dispel active shooter threat at New Mexico resort
Lead Volunteer Fire Department put out a fire at an unoccupied home in Terry Peak.
Terry Peak home was destroyed in a Sunday fire
Burnt hoverboard in Sturgis.
Hoverboard burst into flames at a Sturgis family home
The Diamond Spur Event Center.
A new event venue near Hill City opens its doors
Pine Ridge man indicted for pornography and sexual abuse

Latest News

A drop box is shown outside the Minnehaha County courthouse during the 2020 election.
Most South Dakota county auditors disagree with election drop box ban
Firefights are on a wildfire burning four miles west of Hermosa in Custer County.
Battle Creek Wildfire breaks out near Hermosa
Team of Mines students create prototype for robotic dentistry.
Robot dentistry: Mines students are developing a prototype
Joel Koskan was arrested and taken into the custody of law enforcement officers after pleading...
Koskan pleads guilty to two charges of incest, sentenced to 10 years in prison