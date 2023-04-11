Southern South Dakota at extreme fire risk following snowstorm

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It may not seem like it after we had a blizzard last week, but many parts of southern South Dakota are at high risk of fire.

It is actually common for dryness to occur in close proximity to winter storms. Snow buildup can cover the dry grass and weeds that would normally catch fire. When the snow melts it exposes that dry material.

“The other thing about the snowfall that we saw last week is the soil especially across western South Dakota including the Black Hills is the soil is retaining that moisture, but we have to remember that the fire is not necessarily going to burn through the soil. It’s going to burn through the grass above that soil and with this wind, with the heat, and sunshine that grass is gonna dry out that light and fluffy fuel will dry out and it can definitely carry fire,” said Darren Clabo, State Fire Meteorologist at South Dakota School of Mines.

Clabo says in the summer this material will turn green and make it much harder to catch fire. It is conditions like this that actually create the risk of fire at all. Jerome Harvey, a fire administrator for Pennington County, says the weather this year and at the end of last year has been so inconsistent that it is harder to define a “fire season.”

“We used to discuss fire season as being after green up till the time that snow or some type of monsoonal moisture will come through the area but with the changes in the weather pattern and you’re looking at western South Dakota, really we’re looking at a fire year,” said Harvey.

Harvey wanted to remind people of the ignition sources that they can control. For example, he says people should avoid driving through grassy areas as the car can get hot underneath and that can catch fire. For that same reason, he says you should avoid parking near grass as well.

