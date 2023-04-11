Pet of the Week: Scarlett

By Kate Robinson
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:52 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Don’t fur-ry, Spring has finally sprung, and getting outside seems more appealing than ever- so why not do it with a new best friend? This week’s Black Hills Fox pet of the week is Scarlett.

Scarlett is a red and black Saint Bernard and German Sheperad mix- but don’t let her size fool you- she is as sweet and gentle as they come. With spring in her step, Scarlett is full of energy, and if she’s not out running around, you can find her in your lap begging for attention.

Scarlet is one and a half years old- and is looking for her forever family to fill her belly with treats and her heart with love. Like many of us- she is highly motivated by food and is willing to do any sort of tricks for just one bite.

Scarlett’s adoption fee is $225, and adopting a dog can be a 12+ year commitment. The Humane Society of the Black Hills opens at 11 a.m. every day so head on down to add a new member to your family, just in time for the new season.

