Offender Thomas Rabbit escaped Rapid City Minimum Center

Thomas Rabbit put on escape status after not returning from work assignment.(MGN Online)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:15 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A state prison offender has been placed on escape status. Thomas Rabbit did not return to the Rapid City Minimum Center following his work release shift on April 8.

Rabbit, age 46, is a Native American male. He is 6 ft tall and weighs 220 lbs. He is serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts, contact law enforcement immediately.

