A mild Wednesday on tap; cooler to end the week

By David Stradling
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:34 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will be pretty warm much of the night as lows will be in the 40s to low 50s. Mostly clear skies are expected.

Plenty of sunshine is likely early Wednesday, then clouds will develop through the afternoon. Highs will range from the 50s to the 70s across the area. Showers will be possible later in the day with a few rumbles of thunder possible.

Cooler air arrives Thursday and Friday with highs in the 40s and 50s for much of the area. A few showers will be possible with the best chance of moisture still looking to fall Thursday night into Friday morning. Light snow will be possible at higher elevations with a dusting to an inch of snow possible. Accumulations will be on grassy and elevated surfaces, as the pavement is going to be too warm for it to stick.

Temperatures will return to the 50s and 60s by Sunday and for much of next week.

