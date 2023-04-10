Tuesday will be warm and windy

By David Stradling
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:28 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mostly clear skies are to be expected overnight. Temperatures will remain relatively warm as lows only fall into the 40s across the area. Winds will pick up closer to the morning hours.

Tuesday will be warm and windy. Gusts could reach 45 mph at times as temperatures climb into the 80s for much of western South Dakota. Highs will be in the 70s for the Black Hills and northeast Wyoming. Warm and windy conditions will increase fire danger to very high and extreme across western South Dakota. Be extremely cautious with any items that could start a wildfire.

Plenty of sunshine will be on tap Wednesday, but temperatures will not be as warm. Highs will be in the 60s for many. Clouds will build through the afternoon as a few showers are possible late in the day.

Shower chances continue Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Plenty of clouds will be around and highs will drop into the 40s and 50s across the area. Best chance for moisture does look to arrive Thursday night into Friday morning. Some wet snow could mix in, but any accumulations will be minimal and limited to the higher elevations.

Warmer air and sunshine will return Sunday and into early next week with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burnt hoverboard in Sturgis.
Hoverboard burst into flames at a Sturgis family home
Lead Volunteer Fire Department put out a fire at an unoccupied home in Terry Peak.
Terry Peak home was destroyed in a Sunday fire
Lenore Satterthwaite couldn’t believe her eyes as she surveyed the destruction after her...
Woman says her refrigerator exploded: ‘I thought it was an earthquake’
The Diamond Spur Event Center.
A new event venue near Hill City opens its doors
Authorities released photos of the women in question that they were looking for. Thanks to the...
Dog bites customer in the face at Home Depot, owner walks off, sheriff says

Latest News

Plenty of warmth and sunshine in store for your Monday
Expect warm air to begin the week
Mostly Sunny
Nice & warm for Easter
Areas of fog overnight, but warmer temperatures expected this weekend