Terry Peak home was destroyed in a Sunday fire

Lead Volunteer Fire Department put out a fire at an unoccupied home in Terry Peak.
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:51 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An unoccupied home on Terry Peak was destroyed in an early morning fire Sunday.

The Lead Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire on Terry Peak at 6:07 a.m. When the first engine arrived at the scene, the structure was fully involved. In addition to locating a gas leak, the crews worked to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby vegetation, as well as isolate a gas leak.

The home was unoccupied.

