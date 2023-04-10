Summer programs are just around the corner

Rapid City's Main Street Square begins summer activities.
Rapid City's Main Street Square begins summer activities.
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:49 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Check out the City’s Parks and Recreation Department’s Summer Program Guide.

The guide can be accessed online at the Department’s page on the City’s website at www.rcgov.org and by clicking on ‘Recreation Program Guide’.

The Summer Program Guide provides details on numerous activities, camps, classes, and events hosted and sponsored by the city this summer. Online visitors can click for information on the various divisions including aquatics, golf, parks, recreation, tennis, and the Roosevelt Ice Arena. Visitors are now also able to register for various programs and activities online, for an easier experience.

“The Guide is an easy online resource tool to find out and learn more about programs as well as special events and activities going on this summer as well as important information about accessing and utilizing the City’s pools, golf courses, and park shelters,” said Lindsey Myers of the Parks and Recreation Department.

“Spots fill up quickly for our activities so we encourage the public to check out what’s happening with Parks and Rec this spring and summer. The Guide provides great information for the public to plan their summer activities, special events, and programs for children and families. Online visitors can obtain activity and facility information and register for classes, programs, and activities.”

For more information, contact the Rapid City Department of Parks and Recreation at 394-5223.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burnt hoverboard in Sturgis.
Hoverboard burst into flames at a Sturgis family home
Lead Volunteer Fire Department put out a fire at an unoccupied home in Terry Peak.
Terry Peak home was destroyed in a Sunday fire
Lenore Satterthwaite couldn’t believe her eyes as she surveyed the destruction after her...
Woman says her refrigerator exploded: ‘I thought it was an earthquake’
The Diamond Spur Event Center.
A new event venue near Hill City opens its doors
Authorities released photos of the women in question that they were looking for. Thanks to the...
Dog bites customer in the face at Home Depot, owner walks off, sheriff says

Latest News

Traffic lines to be repainted in May.
Another spring time ritual: painting the traffic markings yellow
Old MacDonald's Farm has more than 100 animals for people to visit and learn about.
National day spotlights some barnyard friends
Hill City event center opens its doors to the public and reservations.
Hill City event center
Hoverboard catches on fire in family home.
Hoverboard on fire